Tiverton Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Valero Energy (VLO); As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 158,762 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 154,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.18. About 8.68 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 161.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 24,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 38,963 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 14,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.85. About 1.01 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Switch Inc by 33,662 shares to 90,044 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 6,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,917 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 73,351 shares to 110,218 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 55,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,495 shares, and cut its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI).