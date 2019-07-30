Tiverton Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Mckesson (MCK); Granahan Investment Management Holding in Virtusa (VRTU) Has Boosted by $5.99 Million

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 83.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 3,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,573 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 4,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $141.28. About 968,047 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 113,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 805,906 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.08 million, up from 692,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 112,404 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has risen 9.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 22/05/2018 – Virtusa Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of ETouch; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32; 29/03/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Virtusa in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q EPS 6c; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa to Acquire All Outstanding Shrs of eTouch for About $140M in Cas; 04/04/2018 – Virtusa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Rev $281.3M; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA EXPANDS DIGITAL ENGINEERING WITH PURCHASE OF ETOUCH; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold VRTU shares while 56 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.25 million shares or 0.24% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 150,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Strs Ohio holds 11,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Lp, Texas-based fund reported 23,141 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability invested in 3,883 shares or 0% of the stock. United Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 108,435 shares. Spark Invest Management Ltd holds 16,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 38,169 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 707 shares. Moreover, Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 94 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.01% or 30,777 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.01% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 171,483 shares. Art Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 8,412 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 0.15% or 15,800 shares in its portfolio. S Squared Ltd Llc has 98,737 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angio Dynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 82,547 shares to 396,140 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,923 shares, and cut its stake in Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 sales for $3.71 million activity. Kalia Ranjan sold $597,257 worth of stock. The insider Holler Thomas R sold 24,197 shares worth $1.19M. $193,160 worth of stock was sold by Dhir Samir on Friday, February 1. 5,000 Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) shares with value of $212,500 were bought by DOODY JOSEPH. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $618,496 was sold by Canekeratne Kris A. Shares for $494,583 were sold by Rajgopal Raj on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset has 0.1% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 17,543 shares. The Hawaii-based Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Citigroup has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Oppenheimer & has 2,292 shares. Hartford Mngmt holds 28 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 100,843 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1,000 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 36,408 shares. 37,100 were accumulated by Markel Corp. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability invested in 0.43% or 9,559 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Banque Pictet & Cie holds 52,871 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Bp Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 10,261 shares to 14,383 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 81,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,948 shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).