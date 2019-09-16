Tiverton Asset Management Boosted Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Stake By $572,704; Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Had 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has GBX 385 highest and GBX 331 lowest target. GBX 354.33’s average target is 18.19% above currents GBX 299.8 stock price. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC had 29 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained the shares of DLG in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of DLG in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Add” rating. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, September 3. The stock of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, August 29. The stock of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has “Add” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Peel Hunt. On Tuesday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Add”. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold” on Friday, May 10. See Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) latest ratings:

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) stake by 20.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc acquired 26,032 shares as Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)’s stock rose 0.91%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 156,025 shares with $3.55M value, up from 129,993 last quarter. Starwood Property Trust Inc now has $6.87B valuation. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. It is down 2.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS BOARD WILL CAREFULLY EXAMEN STARWOOD’S OFFER; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) stake by 8,218 shares to 28,741 valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 3,290 shares and now owns 22,288 shares. Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust Announces Closing of $1.1 Billion Commercial Real Estate CLO – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colony Capital: Roadmap For Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Fincl Advisers Lc invested in 16,892 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Incorporated reported 1,100 shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 3.87 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 169,446 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 46,525 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.07% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 44,550 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 69,000 shares. Overbrook Corp reported 15,828 shares stake. Jag Management Ltd, Missouri-based fund reported 48,787 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. 44,623 were reported by Avenir Corp. Charles Schwab Management has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1.32M shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited holds 139,510 shares. Knott David M holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Beck Management Ltd Llc invested in 124,707 shares or 1.49% of the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance services and products in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.12 billion GBP. The firm operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial divisions. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

The stock decreased 0.70% or GBX 2.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 299.8. About 4.36M shares traded. Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.