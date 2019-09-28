Tiverton Asset Management Boosted Stake in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR); Tarbox Group Stake in At&T (T) Lifted by $1.11 Million as Shares Rose

Tarbox Group Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1226.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc bought 33,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 36,355 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 2,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 174.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 2,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 4,385 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $560,000, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.69. About 508,884 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 7,056 shares to 59,435 shares, valued at $17.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 8,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,741 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

