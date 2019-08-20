Tiverton Asset Management Boosted By $631,950 Its Sysco (SYY) Stake; Carret Asset Management Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position

Carret Asset Management Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 14.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carret Asset Management Llc acquired 250 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Carret Asset Management Llc holds 1,928 shares with $3.43M value, up from 1,678 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $896.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.72. About 933,649 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel gets heat from community group over bid for Amazon’s HQ2; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids Another Alexa device for another use case; 16/05/2018 – NBC Chicago: Amazon has finished visiting the 20 contenders for its new HQ; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Says More Than a Million U.S. Small Businesses Sell on Its Site; 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 187.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc acquired 9,575 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 14,669 shares with $979,000 value, up from 5,094 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $37.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 742,108 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 5.09% above currents $73.46 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 13 with “Outperform”. Buckingham Research maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. JP Morgan maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, August 13. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $8000 target.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) stake by 37,473 shares to 38,490 valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) stake by 8,550 shares and now owns 1,120 shares. Halfmoon Parent Inc was reduced too.

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased Nestle Sa (NSRGY) stake by 7,604 shares to 38,549 valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 45,265 shares and now owns 120,240 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.