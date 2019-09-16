Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.31 N/A -1.85 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 19.04 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, which is potential 563.22% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 55.58% respectively. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.32%. Comparatively, 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.