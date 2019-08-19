Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

We will be comparing the differences between Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.98 N/A -1.85 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 97 2.33 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $127.67 consensus target price and a 56.90% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.32%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than United Therapeutics Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.