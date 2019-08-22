Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

As Biotechnology companies, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.93 N/A -1.85 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 97 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus price target is $127.67, while its potential upside is 54.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.