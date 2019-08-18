Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.98 N/A -1.85 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 37.9%. Insiders owned roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.