Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 6.35M -7.65 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,998,676,081.20% -319.2% -106.8% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 505,331,847.84% -175.2% -156.5%

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 11 and its Quick Ratio is has 11. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 22.2% respectively. About 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 4.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.