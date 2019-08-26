Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.88 N/A -1.85 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Table 2 provides Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

The shares of both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 2.46% respectively. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.