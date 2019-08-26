Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.88
|N/A
|-1.85
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-319.2%
|-106.8%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 2.46% respectively. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.48%
|-12.94%
|-32.32%
|-7.5%
|-79.44%
|-17.04%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.