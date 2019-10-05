Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,518,902,123.25% -319.2% -106.8% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.32%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.