Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.35 N/A -2.24 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 89.10 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MyoKardia Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MyoKardia Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $85 consensus price target and a 55.71% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.6% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while MyoKardia Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.