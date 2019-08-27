Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.89 N/A -1.85 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.84 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance while Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats on 5 of the 7 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.