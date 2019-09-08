Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -1.85 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 134.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance while Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.