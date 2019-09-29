Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 58.51M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,092,150,170.65% -319.2% -106.8% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,657,560,792.65% -336.6% -122.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.98 beta means Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4 average target price and a 122.22% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.