Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.32 N/A -1.85 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 24.22 N/A 0.03 23.88

In table 1 we can see Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 average price target and a 79.40% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.32%. Comparatively, 0.28% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.