Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,913,183,279.74% -319.2% -106.8% Aravive Inc. 75,748,031.50% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Aravive Inc.’s 2.19 beta is the reason why it is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 30%. Insiders owned 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.