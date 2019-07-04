Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Since Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.44 N/A -2.24 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.62 beta. From a competition point of view, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 482.36% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.6% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.8% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.