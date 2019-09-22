Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.32 N/A -1.85 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Risk & Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.98 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -2.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.32%. Comparatively, 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance while Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.