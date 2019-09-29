Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) Reaches $0.29 52 Week Low; Synopsys Has 1.29 Sentiment

The stock of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.27 target or 7.00% below today’s $0.29 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $4.60 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $0.27 price target is reached, the company will be worth $321,790 less. The stock decreased 5.81% or $0.018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.292. About 254,264 shares traded. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) has declined 79.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TTNP News: 21/03/2018 – Titan Executes Agreement For Acquisition By Molteni Of Probuphine® In Europe And Other Select Territories; 21/03/2018 – TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MOLTENI MAKES UPFRONT PAYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $2.4 MLN; 30/05/2018 – TITAN & BRAEBURN END PROBUPHINE PACT FOR OPIOID DEPENDENCE; 02/04/2018 – Titan Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.66M; 20/04/2018 – Knight Therapeutics Announces Canadian Regulatory Approval for PROBUPHINE™ for Opioid Drug Dependence; 30/05/2018 – Titan Pharmaceuticals And Braeburn Announce Mutual Termination Of License Agreement For Probuphine® For Opioid Dependence; 30/05/2018 – TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TITAN WILL REGAIN ALL RIGHTS TO COMMERCIALIZATION AND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF PROBUPHINE IN U.S. AND CANADA; 20/04/2018 – Knight Therapeutics Announces Canadian Regulatory Approval for PROBUPHINE(TM) for Opioid Drug Dependence; 21/03/2018 – TITAN EXECUTES PACT FOR PURCHASE BY MOLTENI OF PROBUPHINE® IN E; 30/05/2018 – Titan Pharmaceuticals: Parties Will Immediately Transfer to Titan All Regulatory Documentation and Development Data Related to Probuphine

Synopsys Inc (SNPS) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 220 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 170 sold and reduced their holdings in Synopsys Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 131.71 million shares, down from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Synopsys Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 155 Increased: 149 New Position: 71.

The stock decreased 3.22% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 904,023 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The company has market cap of $20.39 billion. It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It has a 33.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28 million for 46.65 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 4.53% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. for 51,500 shares. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owns 59,969 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc has 2.87% invested in the company for 40,000 shares. The New York-based Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc has invested 2.66% in the stock. Parnassus Investments Ca, a California-based fund reported 5.21 million shares.

