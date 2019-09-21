Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparison side by side

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.32 N/A -1.85 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.98 and its 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s consensus target price is $0.78, while its potential upside is 0.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.