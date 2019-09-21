Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparison side by side

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.32
|N/A
|-1.85
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-319.2%
|-106.8%
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
Risk and Volatility
Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.98 and its 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.48 beta.
Liquidity
Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s consensus target price is $0.78, while its potential upside is 0.27%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.48%
|-12.94%
|-32.32%
|-7.5%
|-79.44%
|-17.04%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Zafgen Inc.
Summary
Zafgen Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.