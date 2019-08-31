Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -1.85 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 65.57% respectively. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Verona Pharma plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.