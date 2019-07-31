Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparison side by side

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.35 N/A -2.24 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 101 2.18 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $136.14 average target price and a 71.18% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.