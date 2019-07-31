Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.35 N/A -2.24 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 129 34.31 N/A -5.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.98 beta which makes it 98.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $203.56, which is potential 36.01% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.6% and 93.5%. Insiders owned 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.