Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Contrasting side by side

Both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,541,829,554.34% -319.2% -106.8% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 171,596,297.13% -132% -86.6%

Risk & Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.98 and its 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 49.25% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 12.4% respectively. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.