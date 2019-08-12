Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.50 N/A -1.85 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Myovant Sciences Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Myovant Sciences Ltd. has an average target price of $25, with potential upside of 238.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.