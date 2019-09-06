Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Comparing side by side

Both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -1.85 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Leap Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.