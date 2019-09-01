Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Comparison side by side

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -1.85 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Kodiak Sciences Inc. which has a 17.4 Current Ratio and a 17.4 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance while Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.