Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) Contrasting side by side

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.35 N/A -2.24 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.62 shows that Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Histogenics Corporation on the other hand, has 3.7 beta which makes it 270.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.9 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Histogenics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.6% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.32%. Comparatively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Histogenics Corporation

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.