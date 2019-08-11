Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Comparing side by side

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.57 N/A -1.85 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility and Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 55.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.