Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Contrasting side by side

Both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.29 N/A -1.85 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.98 beta indicates that Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $2, while its potential upside is 232.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.