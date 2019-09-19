Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Contrasting side by side

Both Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -1.85 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 83 8.84 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.98 beta indicates that Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 57.62% and its consensus target price is $119.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.