Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Comparing side by side

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.35 N/A -2.24 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.16 N/A -7.14 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Risk & Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aytu BioScience Inc. on the other hand, has 4.67 beta which makes it 367.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Aytu BioScience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Aytu BioScience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.6% and 40.1%. Insiders owned 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.