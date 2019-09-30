Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Comparison side by side

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 62.06M -0.71 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,154,596,100.28% -319.2% -106.8% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,050,084,602.37% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 156.88% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 4.32% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.