Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -1.85 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk & Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. From a competition point of view, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Alterity Therapeutics Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 18.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.