Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Comparison side by side

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.54 N/A -2.24 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4%

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.29 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.9 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.6% and 9.3%. Insiders owned roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

On 5 of the 7 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.