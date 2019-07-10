Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparing side by side

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.64 N/A -2.24 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Risk and Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.89 beta and it is 189.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.6% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.32%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.