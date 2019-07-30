Titan Mining (TI) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Sellers Decreased By 2.42% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Titan Mining Corporation (TSE:TI) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Titan Mining Corporation’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.345 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TI News: 24/04/2018 – TELECOM ITALIA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ROBERTO CAPONE AS CHAIRMAN OF STATUTORY AUDITORS; 23/04/2018 – Vivendi Wins Delay to Showdown With Elliott Over Telecom Italia; 11/04/2018 – ITALIAN STATE LENDER CDP HAD 4.262 PCT IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 10 -FILING; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vivendi CEO could suspend powers as Telecom Italia chairman after activist move; 17/05/2018 – TIM, RITENGO Dl AVERE PIENO SUPPORTO DEL CDA SU PIANO AL 2020 – GENISH; 17/04/2018 – TELECOM ITALIA SAYS LAST BOARD DID NOT GRANT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE APRIL 24 AGM POWER TO NOT ADMIT ELLIOTT’S PROPOSALS TO THE VOTE, DECISION WILL BE TAKEN BY JUDGE; 13/04/2018 – TELECOM ITALIA SAYS HAS FILED APPEAL AGAINST DECISION BY AUDITORS AS PER BOARD DECISION; 16/05/2018 – TELECOM ITALIA 1Q NET INCOME EU250M; 04/05/2018 – Paul Singer’s Elliott Management has won a bitter battle for control of Telecom Italia; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Italia vows legal action to stall Elliott’s board drive

Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE) had a decrease of 2.42% in short interest. BHE’s SI was 1.56 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.42% from 1.60 million shares previously. With 404,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE)’s short sellers to cover BHE’s short positions. The SI to Benchmark Electronics Inc’s float is 3.85%. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.21. About 77,418 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Benchmark Electronics, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory invested in 53,131 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 24,844 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 312 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 418 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) or 163,868 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co accumulated 139,295 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,764 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 326,702 shares. First Trust L P accumulated 16,510 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 55,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 62,716 shares stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc owns 9,577 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 180,583 shares. Skyline Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 413,339 shares.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm offers engineering services and solutions, including solution development, concept, and design services; new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It has a 19.83 P/E ratio. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, flexible test solutions, environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis.

Among 2 analysts covering Titan Mining Corporation (TSE:TI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Titan Mining Corporation had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of TI in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained Titan Mining Corporation (TSE:TI) rating on Monday, February 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $1.25 target.

