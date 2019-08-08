Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 122 3.54 N/A -1.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Titan Medical Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Titan Medical Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Titan Medical Inc. has a consensus price target of $6, and a 166.67% upside potential. Meanwhile, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $138.75, while its potential upside is 1.87%. The information presented earlier suggests that Titan Medical Inc. looks more robust than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Titan Medical Inc. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28%

For the past year Titan Medical Inc. was more bullish than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Summary

Titan Medical Inc. beats Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.