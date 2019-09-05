Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.50 N/A -5.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Titan Medical Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Titan Medical Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 453.3% -91.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Titan Medical Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Titan Medical Inc. has a 187.08% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Titan Medical Inc. and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90%. Comparatively, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has 1.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. -6.35% -6.82% -6.35% 24.44% -53.1% 73.91%

For the past year Titan Medical Inc. was less bullish than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Summary

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Titan Medical Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.