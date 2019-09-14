Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)’s Financial Results Comparing With OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Both Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 38 8.85 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Titan Medical Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -16.4% -10.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Titan Medical Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 189.86% for Titan Medical Inc. with average target price of $6. On the other hand, OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s potential upside is 41.45% and its average target price is $53. The information presented earlier suggests that Titan Medical Inc. looks more robust than OrthoPediatrics Corp. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Titan Medical Inc. and OrthoPediatrics Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 52.6% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 40.3% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23%

For the past year Titan Medical Inc. was more bullish than OrthoPediatrics Corp.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.