Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

This is a contrast between Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 45 6.98 N/A 1.48 30.82

Table 1 highlights Titan Medical Inc. and Globus Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Titan Medical Inc. and Globus Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Titan Medical Inc. and Globus Medical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Globus Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Titan Medical Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 176.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Titan Medical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.7% of Globus Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48% Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31%

For the past year Titan Medical Inc. was more bullish than Globus Medical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Globus Medical Inc. beats Titan Medical Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.