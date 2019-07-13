Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)’s Financial Results Comparing With EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 EDAP TMS S.A. 3 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Titan Medical Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Titan Medical Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EDAP TMS S.A. 0.00% -1.4% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Titan Medical Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EDAP TMS S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Titan Medical Inc. has a consensus price target of $6, and a 172.73% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Titan Medical Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 14.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of EDAP TMS S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Medical Inc. -2.99% 11.59% -29.73% 31.31% -54.39% 113.11% EDAP TMS S.A. 3.41% -13.5% 61.92% 88.8% 88.8% 145.95%

For the past year Titan Medical Inc. has weaker performance than EDAP TMS S.A.

Summary

EDAP TMS S.A. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Titan Medical Inc.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.