Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

This is a contrast between Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 42 6.70 N/A 0.05 848.70

Table 1 highlights Titan Medical Inc. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Titan Medical Inc. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Titan Medical Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 460.75%. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41 consensus price target and a -13.01% potential downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Titan Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Titan Medical Inc. shares and 94.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.61% are Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86%

For the past year Titan Medical Inc. was more bullish than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats Titan Medical Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.