Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Titan Medical Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Titan Medical Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Titan Medical Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Titan Medical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 219.15% and an $6 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Titan Medical Inc. and BioSig Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 4.9%. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies Inc. has 10% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48% BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88%

For the past year Titan Medical Inc. was less bullish than BioSig Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BioSig Technologies Inc. beats Titan Medical Inc.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.