Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Reaches $2.13 After 3.00% Down Move; Shorts at Performant Financial (PFMT) Lowered By 24.78%

The stock of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 225,721 shares traded or 40.01% up from the average. Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) has declined 35.20% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.20% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $71.37M company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $2.07 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TMDI worth $2.14 million less.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) had a decrease of 24.78% in short interest. PFMT’s SI was 117,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 24.78% from 156,200 shares previously. With 59,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s short sellers to cover PFMT’s short positions. The SI to Performant Financial Corporation’s float is 0.33%. It closed at $1.21 lastly. It is down 44.55% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PFMT News: 06/03/2018 – PERFORMANT FINANCIAL 4Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – Performant Financial 4Q Adj EPS 2c; 29/05/2018 – CallMiner Announces Eureka Coach to Provide Contact Center Optimization with Continuous Insight and Closed-Loop Case Management; 08/05/2018 – PFMT SEES FY REV. $123M TO $150M, EST. $143.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Performant Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFMT); 06/03/2018 – PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $123 TO $150 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PERFORMANT FINANCIAL 1Q REV. $57.0M, EST. $41.4M (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – Performant Financial Sees 2018 Rev $123M-$150M; 08/05/2018 – PFMT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Performant Financial 1Q Rev $57M

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company has market cap of $64.93 million. The Company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

More notable recent Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Performant Financial to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Performant Financial (PFMT) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Syndax Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

More notable recent Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/03/2019: ABEO,EBS,TMD.TO,TMDI,APLS – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Titan Medical Announces Common Share Purchase Agreement With Aspire Capital Fund of up to US$35 Million – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Titan Medical Completes Human Factors Evaluation for Its Single-Port Robotic Surgical System | INN – Investing News Network” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Titan Medical Strengthens Robotic Surgery U.S. Patent Portfolio With Grant for Surgical Imaging Technology – Financial Post” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Titan Medical to Present at Upcoming September Investment Conferences – Financial Post” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Titan Medical Inc., a development stage company, focuses on design and development of robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery . The company has market cap of $71.37 million. The firm is developing SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform various surgical procedures for general abdominal, gynecologic, urologic, and colorectal indications.

Analysts await Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.61 EPS, down 48.78% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Titan Medical Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -344.00% negative EPS growth.