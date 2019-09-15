Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Titan Medical Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Titan Medical Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Titan Medical Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Titan Medical Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Titan Medical Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 3.10 2.69

The potential upside of the competitors is 120.99%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Titan Medical Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Titan Medical Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Titan Medical Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Titan Medical Inc.’s rivals beat Titan Medical Inc.