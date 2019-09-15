Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0% of Titan Medical Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Titan Medical Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Titan Medical Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Titan Medical Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|36.67%
|53.39%
|12.57%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Titan Medical Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Titan Medical Inc.
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|39.41M
|107.48M
|182.14
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Titan Medical Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Titan Medical Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.69
|3.10
|2.69
The potential upside of the competitors is 120.99%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Titan Medical Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Titan Medical Inc.
|-9.22%
|-17.75%
|-30.63%
|-48.7%
|-35.2%
|61.48%
|Industry Average
|5.89%
|10.54%
|24.17%
|32.65%
|38.03%
|46.73%
For the past year Titan Medical Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
Titan Medical Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Titan Medical Inc.’s rivals beat Titan Medical Inc.
