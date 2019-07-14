Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 4 0.77 N/A 0.49 8.12

Table 1 demonstrates Titan Medical Inc. and Accuray Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -50.8% -6.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Titan Medical Inc. and Accuray Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Titan Medical Inc. has an average price target of $6, and a 172.73% upside potential. Accuray Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 38.50% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Titan Medical Inc. looks more robust than Accuray Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Titan Medical Inc. and Accuray Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Titan Medical Inc. -2.99% 11.59% -29.73% 31.31% -54.39% 113.11% Accuray Incorporated -6.41% -7.73% -19.76% -21.36% -17.92% 15.54%

For the past year Titan Medical Inc. was more bullish than Accuray Incorporated.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.