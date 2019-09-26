Titan Machy (TITN) Holding Has Boosted by Gsa Capital Partners Llp; Fisher Asset Management Lifted Its Central Pac Finl (CPF) Holding by $389,789

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (CPF) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 13,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.37% . The hedge fund held 78,834 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 65,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Central Pac Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $833.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 108,953 shares traded. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has risen 6.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CPF News: 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q EPS 0.33 BAHT :CPF TB; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Central Pacific Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPF); 29/03/2018 JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q Net $14.3M; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q EPS 48c; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q NET 3.05 BLN BAHT :CPF TB; 10/05/2018 – VP Martines Gifts 350 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC BOOSTS DIV TO 21C/SHR, WAS 19C, EST. 19C; 10/05/2018 – JAPAN’S INPEX EXEC: TRIAL OPS OF OFFSHORE CPF FACILITY TO BE COMPLETE BY END-MAY, GAS PRODUCTION TO FOLLOW

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Titan Machy Inc (TITN) by 185.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 23,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 35,528 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $731,000, up from 12,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Titan Machy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 88,429 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 International Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q EPS 8c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Agriculture Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Titan Machinery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TITN); 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Glb Cnsm Stp Etf (KXI) by 312,468 shares to 17,474 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 21,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,024 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A Adr (NYSE:VALE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold CPF shares while 53 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.28 million shares or 2.22% less from 25.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.25% or 761,175 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha And Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,842 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Millennium Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 178,607 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech holds 0% or 21,021 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mgmt has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Huntington National Bank has 1 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 1,026 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. 9,754 were reported by Cambridge Investment. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 80,449 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 310,766 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Trust Com Of Vermont reported 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $924,399 activity. 1,800 shares were bought by CAMP CHRISTINE H H, worth $51,171 on Friday, June 7. Shares for $253,508 were bought by Ngo Agnes Catherine. 1,700 shares were bought by KURISU DUANE K, worth $48,338 on Friday, June 7. $99,509 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was bought by Ota Saedene K on Friday, June 7. FRY EARL E also bought $54,026 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) on Friday, June 7. Rose Crystal also bought $54,026 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold TITN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 0.17% less from 16.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington National Bank holds 1 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.01% or 1.87 million shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. 51,000 are owned by Gamco Et Al. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,628 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Walleye Trading Llc reported 34,464 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 20,094 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 61,132 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Lc reported 0.5% stake. Northern invested in 235,681 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 856 shares in its portfolio.